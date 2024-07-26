“A complete solution for guitarists, combining portability, flexibility, and multi-disciplinary practicality”: Mooer Audio launches the SD10i Intelligent Amp – a take-anywhere 10W powerhouse with 52 amplifier models, 49 effects and looper

Mooer Audio has launched the latest in its future-forward iAMP series with the compact and portable SD10i offering a ridiculous array of digital features and a veritable cornucopia of options when it comes to shaping electric guitar tone – and indeed just how the 21st-century guitar player chooses to use their amplifier.

Even if you don’t want to play the guitar, you could use the SD10i to play some music. Well, that’s probably to be expected from a desktop “third amplifier” in today’s era. But consider this: you can also use the SD1Oi for a little mood lighting in the house. Romantic evening in? Stick on some Barry White and adjust the ambient LED light on the front of the amp via the iAmp app. Halloween? That LED in purple or green should set the mood.

But if you do want to play the guitar, you will be bombarded with options, with some 52 amp models to choose from. Each of these guitar amp models has been created by Mooer Audio’s proprietary MNRS tech, and is complemented by a 49 onboard effects.

All the major guitar effects food groups are covered here, from compression and drive/distortion, through an array of modulation effects plus delay and reverb to give your sound a sense of space.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Mooer Audio) (Image credit: Mooer Audio) (Image credit: Mooer Audio) (Image credit: Mooer Audio)

At 10-watts of Class D power the SD10i is not going to tear the roof off Madison Square Garden but it is going to have plenty of juice for practice, and there are a number of tools to use to sharpen up your playing.

First off, there is a guitar tuner – one of the most vital accessories any player can have. Secondly, there is a metronome – again, one of the most vital accessories any player can have.

And if you get bored of the metronome count there are 10 different metronome styles to choose from, plus an onboard drum machine that offers 40 different rhythms to play to. There is also an 80-second looper.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What else do we have? Well, in short, loads. Not that you would think it to look at the control panel. There are only three knobs on the front, one of which a rotary dial for selecting amp types. But then most of your deeper edits will be made via the accompanying amp.

The front panel has a USB-C port for on-the-go recording. There is a headphones output for silent practice, too. At 1.95kgs, the SD10i is a true featherweight, meaning you will most definitely make use of its rechargeable battery to take this wherever you like. A couple of hours’ practice down the beach is not a bad way to while away a summer afternoon.

(Image credit: Mooer Audio)

You can play external audio via Bluetooth. The SD10i is also compatible with the Mooer Audio F4 footswitch, which is sold separately. Price is TBC but these should be with dealers soon. For more details, see Mooer Audio.