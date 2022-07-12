James Bond theme composer Monty Norman dies, aged 94

By published

The iconic guitar-led instrumental was first heard in 1962’s Dr No

Composer Monty Norman, who was most famous for writing the iconic James Bond theme, has died at the age of 94.

DON"T MISS

Bond chord

(Image credit: Future)

How to play the iconic Bond guitar chord

The news was confirmed in a short statement on the composer’s website, which reads: “It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th July 2022 after a short illness.”

Norman’s theme was first heard in 1962 when it was included on the soundtrack to Dr No, Bond’s big-screen debut, and has been in use ever since.

Norman later revealed that the theme is actually an adaptation of a previous composition, Bad Sign, Good Sign (opens in new tab), which was written for a stage musical that never saw the light of day.

Born in 1928 in the East End of London, Norman had earlier been a singer in a variety of big bands and penned songs for the likes of Cliff Richard, Tommy Steele, Count Basie and Bob Hope. 

He also wrote a number of musicals that did make it into production, winning an Ivor Novello Award for Songbook, which debuted in 1979.

MusicRadar
MusicRadar

MusicRadar is the number 1 website for music makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, djs or producers...

  • GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high- quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts.
  • TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars.
  • STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the actual craft of music making that no other music website can.