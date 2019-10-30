Mommy, can I go out and busk tonight? Blackstar unveils the wireless Misfits 3 amplifier

Blackstar has unveiled the Misfits 3, a super-portable wireless guitar amplifier that with a custom grille cloth featuring the horror punks' trademark skull and a control panel finished in slime green.

The Misfits 3 is really just the Blackstar's Fly 3 in fancy dress, and it would make a great bedroom or office amplifier – there is nothing like a quick run through Skulls or Last Careers after the frustration of a meeting – but it is DC or battery-powered so you could easily take out into the garden, the street, anywhere.

The control panel has gain and volume controls with Blackstar's signature Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) handling EQ, and broadly speaking offers you to choose between a brighter American or more mids-forward British amp voicing. There is also an onboard digital "tape" delay and two channels, clean and overdrive.

(Image credit: Blackstar Amplification)

The Misfits 3 has 3-watts of power, is Bluetooth compatible and has an MP3/line in for jamming with or listening to music. There is an emulated line out for silent practice or recording.

The Misfits 3 launches 31 October, price TBC but expect it to come in at a similar price to the Def Leppard 3 at £99.99 street.

See Blackstar for more details.