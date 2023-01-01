Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dies aged 45

Modest Mouse drummer, Jeremiah Green has died aged 45, following a brief battle with unspecified stage four cancer.

The news of Green's death on Dec 31 was confirmed by Modest Mouse frontman, Isaac Brock, who took to the band's social media accounts saying, "I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out.

"I'd like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it isn't the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciative all the love you give, get, have given and will. Above all, Jeremiah was about love."

Jeremiah Green's cancer diagnoses was revealed by his mother, Carol Namatame on Christmas Day, and was followed by a statement from Brock saying that Green had been diagnosed with cancer "a short while ago". He added that the drummer was undergoing treatment saying, "It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference."

Jeremiah Green was a founding member of Modest Mouse, having started the hugely influential indie band alongside Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in Washington State, 1992. Known for his inventive approach to writing drum parts, and fluid groove, he briefly left the band after suffering a nervous breakdown in 2003 before returning a year later.

Green played on all but one of Modest Mouse's albums, with his departure from the band meaning that he didn't appear on 2004's Good News for People Who Love Bad News. Away from Modest Mouse, Green had also been a member of a number of bands from the Seattle/Washington area including Satisfact, Red Stars Theory, Peeved and Vells. He is survived by his wife Thuja and son Wilder.