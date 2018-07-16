Mode Machines has unleashed its analogue and MIDI sequencer

Mode Machines has announced the availability of the SEQ12 MIDI Matrix Sequencer, which looks like it could be the centrepiece to everything you do in music production.

The one MIDI-in and three MIDI-out sequencer gives access to 12 tracks and allows you to choose between three track types (drum, chord and monophonic), while the third output also transmits control voltages.

Each track features a further two or three controller tracks and routing on MIDI outputs. There is also access to 16 patterns per track, and these can be played in freely programmable sequences one behind the other. Each pattern has its own shuffle pattern, two to three controller tracks and additional ratchet modes with programmable pitch and trigger patterns.

The SEQ12 can record MIDI notes and controller values via MIDI In and the data can be edited using the LED buttons. The 19-inch rack unit is also capable of storing a total of 32 memory slots.