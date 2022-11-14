Nova Twins, Skunk Anansie and Loathe among artists nominated in new Alternative Music category for the MOBO Awards 2022

Back in 2020 the Nova Twins wrote an open letter to the MOBO Awards asking them to recognise rock music in their categories. The organisers listened and this year's new Best Alternative Music Act category in association with Marshall Amplification sees the London duo added alongside Skunk Anansie, Loathe, Bob Vylan, Kid Bookie and Big Joanie.

"What a moment this is, it’s a massive win for the Alt. community," wrote the Amy Love and Georgie South of the Nova Twins in reaction to the new category. "To think back to 2twoyears ago, when we wrote our open letter to now, being here celebrating this new category alongside all the amazing artists who help push the genre forward, as well Kanya and the MOBOs team.

"Working alongside Kanya, we have been in awe of how fiercely she fought for what she believes in, while keeping the MOBOs thriving and evolving. We hope this new category helps give future artists more options, allowing them to be whatever musician they want to to be, be it in Hip Hop, Rock, Pop, Punk, R&B or anywhere in between, the choice is theirs."

A post shared by Nova Twins (@novatwinsmusic) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The second new award category of Best Electronic/Dance Act sees FKA Twigs nominated alongside Eliza Rose, Anz, Jax Jones, Nia Archives and Sherelle.

London rapper and producer Knucks leads with five nominations for awards this year and fellow rapper Little Simz is close behind with four for Album Of The Year, Best Female Act, Best Hip Hop Act and Video Of The Year.

The ceremony marks 25 years of the British awards and will take place on 30 November at Cafe KOKO in London. More info at mobo.com (opens in new tab).