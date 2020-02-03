More

Watch: The Chino Moreno-approved Loathe show us their modded Jazzmasters

By

A Fender-themed triple episode of Me And My Guitar with the Liverpool alt metal band

(Image credit: Loathe)

When Deftones' Chino Moreno recently tweeted the video for Loathe's current single Two-Way Mirror he became the latest of a growing hoard of admirers for the Liverpool band. The lofty Deftones comparisons for the song hold up too.

With new album I Let It In And It Took Everything due on February 7 through Sharptone Records, guitarist / second vocalist Erik Bickerstaffe, guitarist Connor Sweeney and bassist Feisal El-Khazragi talked us through the guitars they rely on to deliver Loathe's dreamy waves of heaviness and brutal precision…

Erik Bickerstaffe's Squier Vintage Jazzmaster 

Connor Sweeney's Squier Vintage Jazzmaster

Feisal El-Khazragi Fender Precision Bass

Loathe tour in  February in support of the album:

w/ God Complex, Phoxjaw + The Well Runs Red 

06 Feb  Huddersfield - The Parish **

07 Feb  Liverpool - O2 Academy 2 * VENUE UPGRADED

08 Feb  Glasgow - Classic Grand * 

09 Feb  Newcastle - Cluny 2 *

11 Feb  Birmingham - The Asylum **

12 Feb  Cardiff - Clwb Ifor Bach *

13 Feb  Southampton - The Joiners **

14 Feb  Brighton - Green Door Store *

15 Feb  London - Omeara **

*God Complex main support

** Phoxjaw main support

The Well Runs Red will be playing instead of Phoxjaw in Glasgow and Newcastle