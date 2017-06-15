Squier’s Baritone Jazzmaster has never sounded heavier than in this Loathe guitar playthrough

If you ever thought Squier’s Antigua Burst-finished Baritone Jazzmaster wasn’t primed for metal, consider yourself proved wrong by Loathe guitarist Erik Bickerstaffe, who wields one to brutal effect in this exclusive guitar playthrough.

Tearing through East Of Eden from the math-tinged metallers’ debut album The Cold Sun, Erik displays a dizzying onslaught of guttural riffs, married to a tasty assortment of extended chords and harmonics.

It all serves as further proof that you don’t need an expensive guitar to deliver killer playing and tone.

The Cold Sun is out now via SharpTone Records, and available on iTunes, Apple Music and CD.