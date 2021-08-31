Mixcloud live studio is designed to be a “one stop shop” for DJs, producers and musicians when they’re live streaming

While it’s great to have live music back (in some parts of the world, at least), live streaming is now firmly embedded in electronic music culture, and is only going to become more popular as time goes on.

Doing it, though, isn’t always easy, which is why Mixcloud has just introduced its Mixcloud Live studio feature.

Designed to enable one-click live streaming - there’s no need to use third-party software, copy stream keys or manage settings - this is based on a streaming technology known as Web Real-Time Connection ( WebRTC). Mixcloud says that this offers several benefits in comparison to RTMP (the tech used by the likes of OBS and Streamlabs).

These include near instantaneous streaming - so there’s no lag between what the streamer does and what the viewer sees - and two-way communication, opening up the prospect of “creator-to-creator collaboration and creator-to-fan interaction,” which could be interesting.

“Ultimately our goal is to build the best product for live-streaming music,” says Mixcloud. “This means building a platform that is easy to use and join, that sounds and looks great, that manages copyright on your behalf, and that has interactivity and engagement features baked in.”