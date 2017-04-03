Minijam Studio is the affordable electronic music making setup you can take anywhere

The likes of Korg’s Volcas and Teenage Engineering’s Pocket Operators have helped to popularise the concept of the super-mobile hardware rig, and now you have a new tabletop option in the shape of the Minijam Studio.

The brainchild of Mindflood, which previously created the Patchblocks system, this features a drum machine, a wavetable synth, an analogue filter, an audio mixer and a speaker. What’s more, as part of the Kickstarter campaign, you can currently pledge £130 to get all of these products in a bundle. Once they’ve connected, the idea is that you have a complete electronic music studio, with everything being kept in sync as you jam.

tek.drum, the drum machine, offers eight tracks of drum synthesis with four automatable parameters per track. You can create eight 16-step patterns, and patterns can be chained up to 128 steps.

tek.waves, meanwhile, is a wavetable synth with 16 automatable parameters spread across four pages. There are four patterns, each of which can be of up to 128 steps, plus a built-in arpeggiator.

Both the drum machine and synth can run for up to 12 hours on their rechargeable batteries and feature a delay effect.

Rounding out the Minijam Studio are the tek.filter, a 2-pole resonant lowpass/bandpass filter, the .hub, a 3-channel mono mixer with sync trigger output per channel, a tempo control and the option to record your performances to an SD card, and the .boom portable speaker.

As well as being available in a bundle, each of the modules is also being sold individually. You can find out more on the Minijam Studio Kickstarter page.