Millenium’s super-affordable NonaPad aims to make hybrid drumming easy

Millenium Drums has joined the hybrid-drumming party with the introduction of its extremely affordable NonaPad - an electronic drum pad equipped with nine rubber trigger pads, the ability to import your own samples, plus additional sockets for external triggers and pedals.
The NonaPad comes pre-loaded with 608 sounds ranging from acoustic to electronic and percussion, making it simple to incorporate auxiliary sounds into your acoustic kit for live performance.
As with similar designs, a two-by-three grid of square pads is joined by three thinner pads along the top edge, giving you nine assignable and playable surfaces in total.
In addition to the on-board pads, the NonaPad includes sockets for connecting two external pads or triggers, plus you can hook up a pair of foot-controlled pedals or footswitches for even greater playability.
Internally, there 30 preset kits are options for editing, along with built-in effects including reverb, three-band EQ and a limiter a MIDI recording functionality. But it doesn’t stop with the on-board sounds, as the NonaPad also includes 512MB of memory for you to import your own wav files for triggering directly from the pads.
On the back of the NonaPad, there’s a headphone socket, master volume control, L/R master outputs (1/4-inch jacks) a 3.5mm aux-in, 5-pin MIDI in/out, USB A (memory stick) and USB B (host) connections, plus the four trigger/footswitch inputs.
The NonaPad is available now priced at £166, and Millenium also produces a Percussion Pad Stand (sold separately) for £58.