Millenium’s super-affordable NonaPad aims to make hybrid drumming easy

Millenium Drums has joined the hybrid-drumming party with the introduction of its extremely affordable NonaPad - an electronic drum pad equipped with nine rubber trigger pads, the ability to import your own samples, plus additional sockets for external triggers and pedals.

(Image credit: Millenium/Thomann)

The NonaPad comes pre-loaded with 608 sounds ranging from acoustic to electronic and percussion, making it simple to incorporate auxiliary sounds into your acoustic kit for live performance.

As with similar designs, a two-by-three grid of square pads is joined by three thinner pads along the top edge, giving you nine assignable and playable surfaces in total.

(Image credit: Millenium/Thomann)

In addition to the on-board pads, the NonaPad includes sockets for connecting two external pads or triggers, plus you can hook up a pair of foot-controlled pedals or footswitches for even greater playability.

Internally, there 30 preset kits are options for editing, along with built-in effects including reverb, three-band EQ and a limiter a MIDI recording functionality. But it doesn’t stop with the on-board sounds, as the NonaPad also includes 512MB of memory for you to import your own wav files for triggering directly from the pads.

(Image credit: Millenium/Thomann)

On the back of the NonaPad, there’s a headphone socket, master volume control, L/R master outputs (1/4-inch jacks) a 3.5mm aux-in, 5-pin MIDI in/out, USB A (memory stick) and USB B (host) connections, plus the four trigger/footswitch inputs.

The NonaPad is available now priced at £166, and Millenium also produces a Percussion Pad Stand (sold separately) for £58.