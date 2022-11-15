This mashup of Men At Work's Down Under and Metallica's One is a thing of wonder

By Rob Laing
published

Tired of lazy mashups? Bill McClintock is raising the game to high art with Mentallica – Land Down One-der

Bill McClintock / YouTube
(Image credit: Bill McClintock / YouTube )

Bill McClintock understands the mashup in a way few of the pretenders can; not only does he carefully edit his masterpieces as complete compositions rather than lazy overlay, his videos are superbly edited. This is the mashup as its own genre and his combination of Metallica's One and Men At Work's '80s classic Down Under with Land Down One-der; the light of pop bathed in the shadow of bleak progressive thrash. 

And then there's the Judas Priest solo cameo.

McClintock Mashups' YouTube channel has form for making "old music new again"; check out this Enter Sandman / Hip To Be Square mashup and an inspired combo of Disturbed's Stupify and The Macarena and if you don't at least crack a smile, do you even know what joy is?

And don't forget Priest again, this time jamming with Rick James…

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 