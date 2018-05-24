MeldaProduction’s MSpectralDelay is “20 delay plugins in one”, and free until 3 June

The launch of MeldaProduction’s MSpectralDelay plugin would be newsworthy in itself, but the fact that it’s being made available for free until 3 June makes it an even more interesting proposition.

A spectral delay - you guessed that, right? - this is billed as 20 delay plugins in one, because there are 20 “active presets” available on the Easy screen. These are designed to make the plugin accessible to everyone, even complete beginners.

MSpectralDelay differs from standard delay plugins by letting you process individual frequencies. You have control over the delay time, feedback, panorama and level (EQ) for each one, and you can also perform complex spectral transformations, adapting the pitch, frequency shift and formants.

MSpectralDelay can be downloaded free for PC and Mac as a VST/AU/AAX plugin. The price will be $119/€99 after 3 June. Find out more on the MeldaProduction website.