Meinl introduces Classics Custom Heavy Dark additions for 2021

Gear 2021: Meinl has revealed its new addition to the Classics Custom range: Classics Custom Heavy Dark. The new line - aimed at those playing heavier styles such as rock and metal - comprises six new models, promising aggressive, loud cymbals to make sure you cut through.

Manufactured using Meinl’s computerised process, all Classics Custom Heavy Dark are made from its B10 bronze alloy, and includes 14” Heavy Dark Hi-Hats, 16” and 18” Heavy Dark Crashes, 18” Heavy Dark China, 18” Heavy Dark Big Bell Ride and 20” Heavy Dark Ride - both with oversized bells for clear, strong attack.

(Image credit: Meinl)

Classics Custom 14” Heavy Dark Hi-Hats

These hi-hats jump to life and chop through loud mixes without you having to extrude your sound. The Heavy Dark Hi-Hats feature a medium-heavy top and heavy bottom with the distinctive Classics Custom Dark finish for a powerful sound closed or open.

(Image credit: Meinl)

Classics Custom Heavy Dark Crashes (16”, 18”)

The Heavy Dark Crashes open up to deliver an energetic drive at loud dynamics, making it a sure bet for high octane styles like rock and metal. These crashes feature a medium-heavy weight and the distinctive Classics Custom Dark finish.

(Image credit: Meinl)

Classics Custom Heavy Dark China

Easily cutting through dense, distortion-charged mixes with its medium-heavy weight and large flanged edge, the Dark Heavy China roars to life with a trashy tone and bold attack.

(Image credit: Meinl)

Classics Custom Heavy Dark Rides (18" Dark Heavy Big Bell & 20" Dark Heavy)

With precision definition, an oversized bell and the distinctive Classics Custom Dark finish, the Heavy Dark rides blare with an authoritative cut that can take charge of just about any playing situation. Its medium-heavy weight gives you extra lift to really let your ride playing shine for rock or metal styles.