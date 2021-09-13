may.kit is a new musical social media platform for people who can’t make music

In a development that might make experienced producers shudder, a new app has been launched that’s designed specifically for “non-musicians”.

may.kit seems to be part creative tool, part social media platform, and is the brainchild of Stefan Heinrich Henriquez, a former head of Global Marketing at TikTok.

Presently available via invite only, and exclusively as an iOS app , may.kit makes the music creation process as simple as possible, offering prompts - such as the option to make a song out of three words - and vocal effects that will help you polish your performances. You can also select a GIF to act as a visual for your audio.

On the social side, you can browse and sing over other users’ beats, with a Tinder-style feature letting you swipe left or right depending on whether you like what you hear.

In reality, we doubt that any music made with may.kit (or any other app like it) is going to be of comparable quality to something that a ‘proper’ producer could make in a DAW, but with TechCrunch reporting that its founders have already secured $4m of seed funding - backers are said to include T-Pain and YouTuber MrBeast’s Night Media - it might be one that you’re going to hear a lot about in the future.