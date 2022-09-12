The game is afoot for M-Audio, as it unveils new console-friendly audio interfaces for streaming and content creation

M-Audio has been releasing USB audio interfaces for as long as there have been USB audio interfaces, but with its new M-Game range, the company is showing that it still has the capacity to move with the times and do something a bit different.

Designed for streaming and content creation, these light-up devices are suitable for both PC and console gamers, offering inputs for your mic/headset and mobile device, and both headphone and speaker outputs.

The RGB Dual model is the flagship; this enables you to plug in two PCs (one for gaming, one for streaming) simultaneously over USB, and gives you an optical input for your console.

There’s also customisable RGB LED lighting, buttons for triggering samples and voice effects, and independent level faders for your mic, game, chat, samples and more.

The central multi-purpose 360 control knob, meanwhile, gives you realtime control of your headphones, speakers and vocal effect parameters, and there are mic and ‘censor’ mute buttons for those moments when you need instant silence. You can also plug in a footswitch, which can be assigned to any shortcut hot key or macro.

The cheaper Solo interface is cut from similar cloth, but has just one USB input, LED lighting rather than customisable RGB LEDs, and no LED indicators round the central control knob.

Both interfaces are accompanied by the free M-Game software, which enables you to configure inputs, outputs and other features, and to tweak settings.