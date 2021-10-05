Mattoverse Electronics unveils the Just A Phase, a compact phaser pedal offering a “pleasing panoply” of sounds

Is 2021 the year of the phaser pedal? It's certainly having a moment right now, with big-hitters in such as Strymon’s “multidimensional” Zelzah and MXR's Deep Phase among the many new phase-shifting pedalboard options to arrive in recent weeks.

Now Wisconsin pedal specialists Mattoverse Electronics are getting in on the act, too, with the Just A Phase.

With an all analogue signal path and eight digitally controlled waveforms, each selectable via rotary dial, the Just A Phase is, well, more than just another phaser pedal.

You can of course select a sine wave and dial in some classic swirl and chew, but at the other extreme, there are some hard-edged square and ramp waveforms that see the pedal take on a harmonic tremolo quality.

Mattoverse certainly doesn’t lack for imagination. This is the pedal company who brought your the AirTrash, a stompbox that promised to make your electric guitar sound like “absolute garbage”, and pedals such as the TremStortion, which as the name suggests, combines tremolo and distortion in one pedal. It, too, features an eight-way selectable waveform feature.

Besides waveform, the Just A Phase has controls for character/depth and rate, and a second footswitch for tap tempo. And it is available in a variety of finishes, with the Silver Sparkle and White Texture pedals priced $189, with the option of a clear acrylic faceplate for an extra 20 bucks.

The Just A phase takes a 9V DC power supple and draws around 50 mA. See Mattoverse Electronics for more details.