Make your guitar sound like “absolute garbage” with Mattoverse Electronics’ AirTrash

Wisconsin pedal co Mattoverse Electronics has announced its latest creation, the AirTrash, a fuzz that aims to make a guitar or bass sound like “absolute garbage”.

At its core, the AirTrash is a fuzz pedal that’s sensitive to pick attack and input volume, and features controls for output level, and two parameters that defy description, apparently.

It’s not based on any existing fuzz circuit, and tweaking the knobs promises to yield some “absolutely sickening sounds”, according to Mattoverse.

The AirTrash is available now from Mattoverse Electronics for $199.