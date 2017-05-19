Matt Bellamy's son is forming a band with Trent Reznor's kids

Fun fact: Matt Bellamy's son, Bingham, is set to start at the same school that Nine Inch Nails main man Trent Reznor's children attend - and the Muse frontman has said the musicians are open to their offspring starting a band together.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple's Beats 1 radio, Bellamy discussed his and Reznor's master plan.

“My son’s going to go to a new school with Trent Reznor’s kids, which is pretty amazing,” Bellamy said.

“I’m so blown away that my kid’s gonna get in a band with Trent Reznor’s kids at some point, that’s amazing.”

“He’s down. I can’t remember who suggested it first actually, but yeah, it’s going to happen. Or [they could become] film composers - who knows?”

If the line-up needs bolstering, might we also suggest Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo's 12-year-old son, Tye?

You can watch the full interview with Muse below.