How much do you know about ‘90s drum ‘n’ bass? Take the BBC Mastermind quiz and find out…

We’ve heard it said that if you can remember the ‘60s then you weren’t really there, but how does that old adage translate to the 1990s drum ‘n’ bass scene?

This question was answered this week when the colourfully clad Patrick Wilson chose ‘90s DnB as his specialist subject on long-running BBC TV quiz show Mastermind.

Wilson currently serves as a Head of Global Health Communications for an unspecified organisation. We suspect that his life in the ‘90s was rather different, however.

Patrick had two minutes to answer as many questions as he could, and he turned out to be quite the drum ‘n’ bass ace, scoring 11 points with no passes.

What’s more, following the general knowledge round, he ended up tied for first place, just missing out on going through to the grand final following a tiebreak.

Perhaps more importantly, though, one of the drum ‘n’ bass questions he failed to answer correctly relates to our very own Future Music. Having been asked to name which magazine supplied the sample CD that Ant Miles and Andy C used to make their track Valley Of The Shadows , released under their Origin Unknown moniker, Wilson incorrectly identified Mixmag, when in fact FM was the publication in question.

Hang your head in shame, Patrick, hang your head in shame.