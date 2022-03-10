How much do you know about ‘90s drum ‘n’ bass? Take the BBC Mastermind quiz and find out…

By ( , , ) published

Spoiler: the answer to the question about the magazine-mounted sample CD isn’t Mixmag…

We’ve heard it said that if you can remember the ‘60s then you weren’t really there, but how does that old adage translate to the 1990s drum ‘n’ bass scene?

This question was answered this week when the colourfully clad Patrick Wilson chose ‘90s DnB as his specialist subject on long-running BBC TV quiz show Mastermind.

Wilson currently serves as a Head of Global Health Communications for an unspecified organisation. We suspect that his life in the ‘90s was rather different, however.

Patrick had two minutes to answer as many questions as he could, and he turned out to be quite the drum ‘n’ bass ace, scoring 11 points with no passes.

What’s more, following the general knowledge round, he ended up tied for first place, just missing out on going through to the grand final following a tiebreak.

Perhaps more importantly, though, one of the drum ‘n’ bass questions he failed to answer correctly relates to our very own Future Music. Having been asked to name which magazine supplied the sample CD that Ant Miles and Andy C used to make their track Valley Of The Shadows, released under their Origin Unknown moniker, Wilson incorrectly identified Mixmag, when in fact FM was the publication in question. 

Hang your head in shame, Patrick, hang your head in shame.

We won’t spoil the rest of the questions; check out Wilson’s Mastermind episode in the video above or on the BBC iPlayer, and find out how well your ‘90s DnB knowledge holds up.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info