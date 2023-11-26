Level up your beatmaking with up to $200 off the Native Instruments Maschine family this Cyber Weekend

By Matt Mullen
published

Prices on Maschine+, Maschine MK3 and Maschine Mikro have all been slashed over at Sweetwater

Native Instruments' Maschine is one of the most recognizable production tools of the 21st century. Sure, the Akai MPC might have come first, but Maschine updated the concept and brought a host of innovations to the table, producing a truly modern beatmaking device that's been utilized by everyone from The Chemical Brothers to Fred again.

If you're considering adding a Maschine to your set-up, there's no better time than right now, as Sweetwater has slashed up to $200 off the entire Maschine range for Cyber Weekend. From the affordable Maschine Mikro MK3 to the standalone studio-in-a-box that is the Maschine+, there's something for every beatmaker in Sweetwater's Cyber Weekend sale.

Native Instruments Maschine+

The flagship instrument in NI's Maschine lineup, the Maschine+ is a standalone groovebox that offers everything you need to produce and perform electronic music. Delivering advanced sampling, sequencing, synthesis and effects, the Maschine+ can even host third-party plugins and features a built-in audio interface for on-the-fly recording and sampling. The instrument arrives equipped with NI's Maschine+ plugin bundle and over 8GB of production-ready sounds and patterns, so you'll have everything you need to get started right out of the box. 

Native Instruments Maschine MK3

The mid-range Maschine is a full-featured groovebox and controller that works in tandem with your computer to provide a tactile groove construction experience. Equipped with two high-res full-colour displays and some of the most playable velocity-sensitive pads we've ever had the pleasure of finger-drumming, Maschine MK3 would make an excellent choice for anyone looking to get hands-on with their beatmaking.

Native Instruments Maschine Mikro MK3

The Mikro might be the most affordable member of the Maschine family, but don't be fooled by its price tag; this groovebox and controller still packs a punch when it comes to its production abilities when combined with NI's Maschine software environment, which can be run standalone or hosted as a plugin in your DAW. Arriving bundled with the same content library as its big brothers (and the same set of velocity-sensitive pads) this is a seriously smart buy for beatmakers on a budget.

