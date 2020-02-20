Marshall’s new noise-cancelling wireless headphones have the Google Assistant built in

Marshall has come a long way since it released its first JTM45 guitar amp in the early ‘60s; its latest product is a set of Bluetooth wireless headphones with built-in Google Assistant known as the Monitor II ANC.

Said to be “inspired by Marshall heritage,” these clever cans feature active noise cancelling technology and come with custom-tuned 40mm dynamic drivers. We’re promised 30 hours of battery life with the noise cancelling turned on and 45 hours without it.

Comfort is also being talked up here - there are soft ear cushions, a “plush” headband and metal swivel rotation hinges that adapt to any head shape. The headphones are collapsible for easy transportation.

The Google Assistant can be activated simply by pressing and holding the M-button (this can also be used to select EQ presets), while a multi-directional knob enables you to control the music and features on your phone. The ANC button, meanwhile, lets you toggle between noise cancelling and monitoring modes.

Shipping with a carry case, USB-C charging cable and detachable 3.5mm cord for wired connections, the Marshall Monitor II ANC headphones will be shipping in March priced at $319/£280/€299. They’re available for pre-order on the Marshall Headphones website.