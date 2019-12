(Image credit: Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty)

Mark E Smith, the legendarily curmudgeonly, erratic, inspired and brilliant leader of The Fall has passed away, aged 60.

No cause of death was confirmed as the sad news was relayed by manager Pam Van Damned, who said the frontman had died at home on Wednesday morning.

Van Damned said a more detailed statement will follow "in the next few days".

"In the meantime, Pam and Mark's family request privacy at this sad time."