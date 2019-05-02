Manson unveils MA 2019 guitar range with a raft of upgrades

Matt Bellamy’s favourite guitar company Manson Guitar Works has announced a range of updates to its MA EVO and MA Classic electric guitars for 2019.

Both models now feature Manson-spec’d custom CTS pots, Manson engraved neckplates, and Gotoh bridge and tailpieces.

The 2019 MA EVO also boasts a full humbucker neck pickup, custom hardware controls and the option of a ‘Stage Two Tune’ upgrade pack, which includes Psychopaf covered dual humbuckers and 2019 Manson custom hardware.

Upgrades to the 2019 MA Classic, meanwhile, comprise USA TV Jones pickups and the option of a USA B5 Bigsby tremolo.

All MA guitars are now hardwired and assembled in the UK, with Orange Drop capacitors.

The MA 2019 range will launch over the coming weeks - see Manson Guitar Works for more info.