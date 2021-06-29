Manson Guitar Works‘ new KR-1 Matt Bellamy Signature guitar is a lovely piece of limited edition KITT

Manson Guitar Works has unveiled the latest signature guitar for its owner and Muse frontman and guitarist Matt Bellamy. The KR-1 is a typically modernised T-style that takes the 20th century of the electric guitar and gives it a modernistic spec.

That said, the styling and the inspiration behind the stealth Dry Satin Black finish and red Manson headstock decal is a little more retro, recalling 80s TV favourite Knight Rider and the aesthetic of Michael Knight's talking car KITT.

The KR-1 assumes the now familiar form of the MA series, with a solid alder body, a bolt-on maple neck and an ebony fingerboard, and it is stacked with cool specs. No, it won't come and save you if from ne'er-do-wells but it does come with an onboard Sustainiac Sustainer at the neck position that will offer you unlimited sustain, or however much you need.

There's also a coil-tap switch, volume and tone controls, and a generously muscular Manson PF-1. Otherwise referred to as Manson's PyschoPAF, it has an Alnico V magnet and a DCR reading of 15.1K ohm as a bridge pickup.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Manson Guitar Works) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Manson Guitar Works)

Elsewhere, the KR-1 comes equipped with matching black Gotoh tuners and a tune-o-matic style bridge. Those wondering how they will cope without any fretboard inlays can take some comfort in knowing that Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side-markers are positioned up the neck.

A vibrato-equipped K1-T1 model is also available as an option. These new Bellamy signature models are strictly limited, with only 80 of the hard-tail KR-1s available worldwide, and 20 of the K1-T1s. These ship with a certificate of authenticity, Sustainiac sticker sheets and a Hiscox hardcase. The KR-1 is priced £2,499 with the K1-T1 is priced £2,999.

See Manson Guitar Works for more details.