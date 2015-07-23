How to play guitar like... Matt Bellamy

Get the Muse man's impressive EVH-esque tapping technique...

1. Keep hold of your pick

Tapping fingers

How you hold your pick dictates whether you use your first (pictured top) or second finger (above) to tap. Either way is fine, but remember not to put down your pick when you practise - switching from “normal” playing to tapping is often the most difficult bit!

2. Flick, but don't lift

Flicking fingers

Tapping the string is easy, but get your lift-off wrong and the next note is likely to drop out- a sonic black hole, as it were. Try to flick the string up or down as you lift your tapping finger from the string. It should be a very small movement, but enough to deliver the note at a good volume.

3. Fretting is important too

Fretting

Legato techniques such as hammer-ons and pull-offs are part and parcel of tapping, often with open strings thrown into the mix, so it almost goes without saying that your fret-hand timing needs to be solid.