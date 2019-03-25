MakeProAudio’s new platform is like Lego for building pro audio gear

MakeProAudio has announced its MPA-platform, which enables users to create their own studio gear and all you’ll need is a screwdriver.

The system is made up of a series of Tile modules that form Blocks, which can include rotary and fader controls, audio I/O and synthesis. The hardware comes in a MakeKit, with everything you need to create your own bespoke instrument.

The MPA-platform runs on the GLUE software platform, which MakeProAudio describes as the “World’s first truly agile Network Distributed Software Framework for All-Things-Audio.”

This enables the system to configured and controlled, simultaneously, on all different kinds of devices.

With no soldering required, the Tile modules become interchangeable, so you can change your mind and your new Block instruments will be able to evolve as you see fit.

There are no official prices, but it is expected that “all-in-box-MakeKits” will be available for less than €200 and shipping for these kits will commence around June 2019. It’s also hoped that individual Tiles will be made available nearer the end of the year.