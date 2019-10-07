Make your iPad sound like a vintage tape machine with ToneBoosters ReelBus

Based on the ReelBus 4 desktop plugin , ToneBoosters’ ReelBus app is a new tape-emulating app for iPhone and iPad.

Whether you want the sound of compact cassette or a vintage tape machine, ReelBus is designed to have you covered, offering various tape and saturation modes for you to work with. You can dial in wow and flutter and hiss, too, as well as tape flanging, echo and tape start/stop effects.

ReelBus runs both standalone and as an AUv3 plugin and costs $6.99/£6.99. It’s available now on the Apple App Store .

ToneBoosters ReelBus features

The same professional sound as the acclaimed desktop version

Wide variety of tape and saturation modes available

Saturation, hysteresis, wow and flutter, tape hiss, asperity noise controls

Tape speed and amount controls

Unique drive EQ to drive certain frequencies harder into the tape model

Tape wear model for worn-out tape simulation

Tape flanger and dual tape echo modules, with beat sync functionality

Tape start and tape stop effect modules

Oversampling and anti-aliasing filters for top-quality output

Input and output VU meters showing peak and RMS levels simultaneously

Undo/redo, and A/B comparison

Color themes for the user interface

Max screen support in Garageband

Legacy Inter-App Audio (IAA) support

Optimised for iPad and compatible with iPhone and iPod Touch