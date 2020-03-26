MAKE FREE MUSIC NOW - CM 281 Out Now

Print + DVD | | Android | | iOS | | Digital cross-platform

Nowadays all you need to make great music is a laptop and a great idea. Gone are the days of having to remortgage your house to buy your first synth, as everything you could possibly need to write a hit is available for free.

In fact there’s so much great free stuff out there that it can be hard to know what to use. That’s why in this month’s magazine we’ve rounded up the greatest 100 freeware plugins of all time. We’ve gathered together the…

After looking through this guide you’ll have all the knowledge you need to build the virtual studio of your dreams, and it’ll cost you absolutely nothing.

In case you didn’t know, each issue of Computer Music comes with our famous CM Plugin Suite. With nearly 100 effects, instruments and utility plugins, the CM Plugin Suite provides you with everything you need to build an awesome home studio and it’s yours for free with this issue.

To help you get to grips with it, we’ve put together three in-depth tutorials to get you started making house, techno and EDM-style music. From beat-building guides to a compression crash course, we’ve got everything covered. Combined with our freeware recommendations, you’ll have enough free plugins to last a lifetime (of self isolation).

This month's CM comes with the awesome Audified Tonespot. This wicked little plugin, usually worth 50 bucks, makes your computer music shine. With its easy to use preset- based interface, Tonespot CM will sweeten the tone of any track you put it on, improving your mix in no time at all! With just a few clicks the Tonespot will EQ, saturate, compress, level and distort your sounds to sonic perfection.

To download this song-sweetening bit of software simply pick up this month's Computer Music and head to page 94 where we’ll take you through all the necessary steps you’ll need to get it up and running in your DAW in no time.

3GB of samples is nothing to sniff at, especially when they’re free!

With issue 281 of CM you’ll get brand new Glitched Beats and Scandi Drama samples, pro sounds from Mode Audio and Loopmasters, plus over 1GB of beats, loops and atmospheres from the CM Vault. Just head to page 100 in your copy to learn more!

We talk to The Orb about the limitations of perfection

The SSL 2 and SSL 2+ interfaces are reviewed

Edition one of Dave Clews brand new songwriting series

Third Son shares what’s on his hard drive

We give our verdict on Novation Launchpad MK3

Resident drum expert Ronan Macdonald talks double-tempo

In our blast from the past we check out some early CM plugins

