Magix Music Maker is now available for free

Magix’s Music Maker has always been an affordable production option, but now the company is dropping the price to zero and making the standard version of it available for free.

This comes with 425 sounds and loops, three instruments and eight effects, with the option to add more as and when you need them. There’s support for both MIDI and audio tracks, and it the software enables you to record, edit, arrange and mix in the standard DAW fashion. If you want VST3 support, though, you’ll have to pay for the Plus edition.

Find out more and download Music Maker on the Magix website. It runs on Windows 7, 8 and 10.