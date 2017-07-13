Mackie’s revised MR range promises adaptability and a wider listening sweet spot

Mackie has overhauled its popular MR monitor range with the promise that the updated versions offer improved performance.

Following the lead set by the flagship HR and XR ranges, the new speakers feature Mackie’s logarithmic waveguide, which is said to facilitate an ultra-wide listening sweet spot and enhanced stereo imaging, the result being higher fidelity and a more consistent sound.

Furthermore, you can optimise the monitors for your room using the Acoustic Space Control and HF filters, and there are three different acoustic space settings that allow for placement in corners, close to walls and in other less-than-perfect locations. Further adjustments can be made using the high-frequency EQ control, and each monitor ships with an acoustic isolation pad for it to sit on.

The Mackie MR Series comprises the 5-inch MR524, 6.5-inch MR624, 8-inch MR824, and the 10-inch MRS10. All are sold individually and available now, with US pricing set at $209.99 for the MR524, $279.99 for the MR624, $349.99 for the MR824, and $559.99 for the MRS10.

Find out more on the Mackie website.