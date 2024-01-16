NAMM 2024: Mackie makes moves with new mixers, interfaces and an all-in-one portable performance system

NAMM 2024: Recently acquired by Rode, Mackie has wasted no time in confirming a raft of new products aimed at ‘content creators’ and musicians. Whether you want to record, perform or stream, there could be something here for you.

First up, the DLZ Creator XS, a more compact version of the existing DLZ Creator. Designed for streamers, YouTubers and podcasters, this rocks a 7-inch touchscreen and can serve as a 14x4 USB-C audio interface. You can also record to MicroSD card or USB flash drive and there are effects, pads and rotary encoders. You can even play Pong on it, should you wish.

MainStream, meanwhile, is a streaming and video capture device that enables you to hook up a mic, HDMI game feed, USB cameras and other sources and mix them together. If you want further control, you can use the supplied Mackie Matrix software to route audio, tweak your mix, add effects and trigger samples from 24 virtual pads.

For performers, we have the ShowBox, a battery-powered all-in-one portable PA system that could be perfect for small gigs and impromptu jams. This offers plenty of inputs, and comes with a handy breakaway control unit that can be detached from the main speaker and put at your fingertips when you’re performing.

MobileMix, meanwhile, is (almost) exactly what it says: a mobile USB mixer. This one’s designed for AV production, live sound and streaming, and offers eight channels, two mic/instrument preamps, Bluetooth, stereo line inputs, EQ, effects and more. Designed for getting a blend of sounds into your smartphone or DSLR camera, it has the advantage of being powerable from a USB juice bank.

Finally, we have ProFXv3+, a range of analogue mixers/USB-C audio interfaces with varying amounts of I/O. You can expect Onyx preamps, channel EQ, computer audio loopback, Bluetooth support and GigFX+ effects that are visualised on a colour LCD screen.

The good news is that almost all these new products will be available this month, the only exception being the MobileMix, which should arrive soon after. Find out more on the Mackie website.