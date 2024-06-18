“I could have never imagined that my guitars would be played by some of the very finest and admired guitarists”: Lowden unveils stunning 50th Anniversary acoustics to celebrate landmark year

Lowden Guitars has unveiled a special collection of limited edition acoustic guitars to celebrate the firm’s golden anniversary.

The 50th Anniversary Collection totals 150 acoustics, with 30 batches of five models, each with all kinds of commemorative details. The Lowden logo is inlaid in mother of pearl, with 50th Anniversary inlays on the headstock, special edition stickers, and the year of Lowden’s inception, 1974, branded on the heel cap.

Comprising 50 Series, 35 Series, and Original Series models, plus a very limited number of Master Series models – which would be many a player’s idea of the acme of high-end acoustic guitar making – the 50th Anniversary Collection is exclusively available via select Lowden retailers.

George Lowden says he never anticipated he would have this much success back in 1974, when he first opened the doors at his workshop in County Down. He credits the artists he has worked with as being an integral part in the Lowden story.

“When I began making guitars under my own name 50 years ago, I could have never imagined that my guitars would go on to be played by some of the very finest and admired guitarists across genres,” he says. “It has been a real privilege to work with many iconic musicians over the years to create guitars that I hoped would perhaps inspire them as they make music.

“From up-and-coming guitarists learning their first chords on Lowden guitars and then even seeing our instruments being played in stadiums and arenas, we owe all of Lowden’s progress over the years to our players who have grown to be much more than customers but inspirations, collaborators, supporters and very much part of the Lowden family.”

These 50th Anniversary models will not hang about long. The 50 Series 35 and 50 Series models even have an abalone “1974” inlay on the back of the headstock. But the cream of the crop is the 50 Series that Lowden has made out of Bois De Rose, a super-rare rosewood that only grows on Madagascar. You don’t see that every day.

This F-50 has an Alpine Spruce top and a five-piece mahogany and rosewood neck, a bevel to make it more comfortable to play, and as you would expect from Lowden the details are exquisite, with ebony and purpleheart binding, mahogany, maple and Rocklite purfling. You can check this one out at Peach Guitars, list price £8,890.

This 50th Anniversary Collection is a father-and-son collaboration, with George’s son, Aaron, now managing director of the Lowden workshop. He says he is honoured to work alongside his father on a series of instruments whose design tells the story of the brand.

“I am honoured to have worked alongside my father to recognise such an important milestone in Lowden’s history,” Aaron says. “Lowden’s continued success and reputation have been built on the foundation of unique design, high quality craftsmanship and an uncompromising selection of tone woods as well as the passion to constantly improve in every aspect of guitar making out of respect for those who will play our guitars.

“We have built a team of true craftspeople and staff who bring their very best to our workshops each and every day.”

Some of that tone wood selection was done in collaboration with Lowden’s dealer network. Lowden senior said the company worked closely with their retail partners to spec up the 50th Anniversary models.

“We are delighted with the final guitars and look forward to them ending up in the hands of their players over the coming months as we continue to celebrate 50 years of Lowden Guitars,” he says.

You can find out more about the 50th Anniversary Collection – including a list of participating dealers – over at Lowden Guitars.