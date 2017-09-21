London Drum Show 2017: more top gear and stars confirmed!

We are pleased to announce that Korg will be bringing top drum brands Paiste, Mapex and Vic Firth to the London Drum Show on 11 & 12 November.

Expect to see innovative cymbals, the highest quality acoustic drums and some of the most sought after sticks on the market. We can also reveal that the London Drum Show Main Stage will be sponsored by professional drum microphone brand Audix.

Year after year Audix microphones are recognized for their innovative design, performance, quality, durability and value, and we are thrilled to have them on board at this year's show.

Meanwhile loads more of the world’s biggest drum and cymbal manufacturers and independent drum makers are already confirmed for the Gear Hall this year.

For starters, Headstock will once again bring iconic brands Zildjian, Tama and Schlagwerk to the show. Joining them will be legendary percussion and drum brand Natal, plus Roland – bringing their range of V-Drums, electronic percussion and more – and BR Distribution, who will be bringing Ahead, Istanbul Agop, DRUMnBASE and KickPort (with Drum Depot as their retail partner).

The British Drum Company will showcase their stunning, innovative drums at the show, and you might even catch a glimpse of its founders; award-winning master drum-maker Keith Keough, and comedian and drum nut Al Murray. Plus loads of other exhibitors will be displaying their wares over the two days!

The new Indie Drum Makers area is attracting a whole host of independent companies including Bristol Drum Co, Beatbox Drums, Zebra Drums, The Green Drum Co., Ossi Percussion and 101 Drums.

Star attractions

R&B sensation Aaron Spears, top Brit drummer Kaz Rodriguez, German drumming sensation Anika Nilles, jazz funk star Mike Clark, Rascal Flatts’ Jim Riley, Bloc Party’s Louise Bartle and Simple Minds legend Mel Gaynor will be joining Smashing Pumpkins’ Jimmy Chamberlin, Chase & Status’ Andy Gangadeen and Brit drum stars Steve White and Ian Palmer on the bill.

Rising star Matty Brown has also been added to the 2017 line-up. Matty won the prestigious Young Drummer of the Year competition in 2013, and has since appeared on stage with the likes of Stormzy, Plan B, Wretch 32, Little Mix and Candi Staton. And we’re not finished yet! The artist line-up for the show, which is in association with Rhythm, has yet more top drummers still to be announced in the coming weeks.

Vintage gear and free lessons

There will also be host of features new to the London Drum Show, including a Vintage Drum Showcase in association with DrumAttic, Icons Gallery where you can peruse and buy stunning photos of drumming greats, and specialists from Soundproofing Expert will be on hand to advise you how to turn your garage, basement, spare room or even your garden into the perfect rehearsal space. You can also sign up for a completely free drum lesson at the show, and learn from top teachers.

Speaking of which, the Rhythm Technique stage will feature performances and masterclasses from our own Colin Woolway and Pete Riley.

Advance tickets are available now at www.londondrumshow.com, and you can get 20% off Advance tickets to the show using the code RADAR20. Main Stage tickets, priced at £5 for each performance, are flying out at a record pace this year, so if there’s a Main Stage performance you don’t want to miss, get in there quick! An allocation of free tickets are given away an hour before each performance, but these are strictly first come first served.

The London Drum Show 2017 takes place at Olympia in London on 11-12 November, See you there!