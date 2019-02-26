Lollar introduces new Rickenbacker-voiced MiniBroiler pickups

Lollar has announced the MiniBroiler, an upgraded version of the company’s Rickenbacker Toaster-aping Broiler pickup.

The new version promises the same tonal chime and jangle, but boasts a more flexible footprint, which means it can be fitted in mini-humbucker or P-90 routs.

Construction-wise, the MiniBroiler features .25” diameter Alnico V rod pole pieces, single-conductor lead wire, and a choice of nickel, chrome or gold open-top covers with textured matte black cap.

It’s available now in neck and bridge configurations for $145 from Lollar Guitars.