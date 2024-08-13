If you're a Logic user, Logic Buddy could be the time-saving file management tool you didn't know you needed

It's surely happened to every Logic user at least once. A snippet of music that you've previously worked on springs to mind, but you can't recall the name of the relevant project, and you're reduced to spending an afternoon opening up scores of confusingly-named project files until you happen to stumble on the one you're looking for - or don't.

If you struggle with file management - as many musicians and producers do - then situations like these are all too common, but the good news is that tools do exist that can help us stay organized. Jared Jetsel's Logic Buddy is exactly that; a smart project management tool that lets you track, search, tag and organize your Logic projects, helping you stay on top of your workflow.

Open up Logic Buddy and you'll be presented with a list of your Logic projects that provides you with a screenshot preview of each project and useful data such as the track count, key and tempo: info you could previously only access by opening up a project. Projects can be tagged with custom tags or organized into collections, and you're able to hide finished songs so that you can only view works in progress.

Logic Buddy also lets you assign a level of progress to each project, tracking the status of its arrangement, recording, lyrics and even the mixing and mastering stage. Once track are finished and released, you can store essential information like ISRC codes next to their associated projects.

The software will also help you deal with a common problem for Logic users, the dreaded dialogue box that reads: "The file couldn't be opened because it isn't in the correct format". This pops up when Logic project files have been corrupted, but often these corrupted projects can be recovered using tools like Logic Buddy, which will search for recoverable projects and restore them in no time.

Simple but effective, Logic Buddy puts Finder to shame, and could be a highly useful tool for everyone from professional producers working across multiple projects at a time to amateur beatmakers that struggle to keep things organized.

Logic Buddy is priced at $40 and available now for macOS 11 and up. It's compatible with Logic Pro projects from version 10.2 upwards.

Find out more on Logic Buddy's website.