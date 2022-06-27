The LMN 3 is a DAW-in-a-box that’s already being called ‘the open-source OP-1’

By ( , , ) published

There is a catch, though: you’ll need to build it yourself

If Teenage Engineering’s new OP-1 field is a bit rich for your blood - or, to put it another way, a bit expensive for your budget - then maybe you should try the LMN 3 on for size. This “DAW-in-a-box” has quickly been dubbed the “open-source OP-1” in some quarters, and could conceivably be had for a fraction of the price.

There is a catch, though: you’ll need to build the LMN 3 yourself, and it’s not simply a case of clicking a kit together like a Lego set. This is very much an advanced DIY build that will require you to source the parts (including a Raspberry Pi 4) and get your soldering iron out.

If you’re agreeable to that, you’ll find that the LMN 3 contains everything you need to start making music - a sampler, a synth, a sequencer, effects and a mixer. You can get a good overview of the machine in the video above, while a complete collection of repositories - including a build guide and parts list - can be downloaded via GitHub (opens in new tab).

LMN 3

(Image credit: Fundamental Frequency)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info