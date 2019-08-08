Line 6 announce free Helix firmware update

The HX Stomp offers a cornucopia of tones in one small unit.

Quick PSA for Line 6 users: updated firmware for their Helix modelling software is now available. Point your browser here to download.

The update contains eight new amplifier models, eight new effects models, QWERTY Hotkeys, remote support for Powercab Plus, DT25 and DT50 amps, and per-string volume for Line 6 Variax guitars.

The three Fullerton amplifier models are based on a Fender 1958 Tweed Deluxe in normal, bright, and jumped modes. The Grammatico models similarly ape a 2016 Grammatico LaGrange in normal, bright, and jumped. While the Revv Gen Red is based on the red channel of the Rev Gennerator 120 and the Ampeg SVT -4 Pro does as an SVT-4 does.

Effects include five distortions based on the likes of the Hermida Zendrive, and Analogman's Prince of Tone and King of Tone V4 pedals. There is a filter based on a Moogerfooger MF-105M MIDI MuRF Filter, and two EQs.

