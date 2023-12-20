It looks like Liam Gallagher and John Squire are definitely starting a band together

Liam Gallagher and John Squire look set to join forces on a new and as yet unnamed musical project, with the two legends of the Manchester music scene launching a website together, and both of them teasing a collaboration on social media.

Gallagher needs little encouragement to play hype man to Squire. He has never hidden his affection and respect for the former Stone Roses guitarist, who has of late trained his creative energies on visual art since the Roses disbanded.

Gallagher posted a clip to Instagram of Squire playing Champagne Supernova onstage with Oasis at Knebworth in 1996, with a quote in voiceover – and in text in case anyone should miss it – “John Squire without a doubt the best guitarist of his generation and in the world in my opinion”.

Squire, for his part, has never made it a secret of what he thinks about Gallagher as a frontman, and on an Instagram post yesterday, he returned the compliment, and said Gallagher was up there with the best of them.

“Liam Gallagher is one of the all time great rock and roll voices,” said Squire. “I put him in the same class as Dylan, Lennon, Jagger and Rotten.”

And of course the first response to Gallagher from one of his followers was, “Johnny Marr?” But Marr vs Squire is a debate for another day. Right now, the question is what is it that Gallagher and Squire have planned?

What we do know is that the site is copyright of Warner Music UK. So it looks like they had little problem getting a record deal. Right now the site is simply a holding page with a name and email boxes under the rubric “Liam Gallagher John Squire”, where you can sign up for more information.

When Gallagher returned for a two-night headlining slot at Knebworth in June last year, Squire joined him once more to close out both sets with a cover of Oasis’s Champagne Supernova. And Gallagher has teased this supergroup before on social media. As reported in the NME, Gallagher revealed to Apple Music that he had some kind of conversation about a collaboration with Squire at Knebworth.

“He’s my man, I love him,” said Gallagher. “So if he’s got any tunes that need singing, I’m the boy, mate.”

Gallagher sounded a little coy, dancing around the issue, but he did say he was “definitely” going to do something. The question was when and what? We might know the answer to that sooner rather than later, and it will be fascinating to hear what direction they take it in, and how Squire’s psychedelic electric guitar sounds will work with Gallagher’s vocal.

You can sign up for more information at Gallagher Squire.