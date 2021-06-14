Left-handed guitarists: Harley Benton has got a treat for you with new EX-76 and EX-84 models

Harley Benton listened to demand and now it's delivered two popular EX models for left-handed guitar players. One giving us both classic rock and Mastodon vibes, the other pure classic-era James Hetfield. And it looks like this is only the start of a HB bonanza for left-handed guitarists too often left out with new electric guitar models.

“We’re delighted to offer three new guitars for all the left-handed rock and metal guitarists out there,” explains Benedikt Schlereth, Community Manager at Harley Benton. “And there’s more to come! We’re committed to providing more choice for left-handed guitarists and providing them with great guitars covering an enormous variety of musical styles. That’s why we’re going to be releasing many more LH models this year.”

For now we've got these beauties to enjoy…

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The EX-76 LH features a natural mahogany finish, Slim C-taper neck profile and an amaranth fretboard with 12" radius.

It features passive Roswell LAF Alnico-5 humbuckers, Grover locking tuners and 24 extra jumbo frets.

The Hetfieldian EX-84 is available in Black and Aged White with active Roswell Roswell LZ51 (bridge) and LZ56 (neck) pickups.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Like the EX-76, it features a WSC tune-o-matic bridge and Grover locking tuners. Neck dimensions are the same too and again, there's a mahogany body and neck.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Things get particularly interesting when it comes to price; working out to around £311 for the EX-76 including VAT for UK buyers or €358 in the Europe. Check it out at Thomann.

The EX-84 is even cheaper: around £255 including VAT for UK customers and €298 in Europe. For more info head to Thomann.