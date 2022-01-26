Learn John Bonham's most famous Led Zeppelin beats with a free course from Drumeo

"What's your favourite John Bonham beat?" is a question that drummers are unlikely to ever stop asking or answering. Now, thanks to Drumeo and veteran rock session drummer/Drumeo coach, Brian Tichy, you can learn 10 of Bonham's greatest grooves for free.

Breaking Down The Grooves of John Bonham is one of Drumeo's most popular courses, featuring 10 iconic Bonzo beats and licks including Good Times, Bad Times, Immigrant Song, Rock and Roll and more.

Founder of the Bonzo Bash, Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Billy Idol, Ozzy Osbourne and many more), guides you through the parts, complete with notation, on an amber Ludwig Vistalite replica of Bonham's kit, demonstrating and explaining how to recreate the grooves as Bonham played them.

Drumeo's Jared Falk says, "If you're wondering, 'Uh, why is this free?', the truth is, this has been one of the most popular lessons inside Drumeo for the past two years.

"And after thinking about it for a while, I decided everybody should have the chance to study John Bonham's legendary drum grooves. So now it's totally free."

Now, there's no such thing as an entirely free lunch - you will need to enter your email address on Drumeo's website, which will sign you up to its mailing list. But we think that's a very small price to pay for some of the best pro-shot drum tutorials on the web.

To access your free Breaking Down The Grooves of John Bonham course, simply head on over to Drumeo, enter your email address and await your confirmation email.