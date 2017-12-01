Learn how to integrate melodies into your guitar track with this handy lesson

We’ve covered a variety of tracking tips in our tutorials so far with Skunk Anansie guitarist Ace, but here, the ACM tutor has shared some tactics for making your guitar melody stand out.

In the video above, Ace tells you his tactics for recording guitar tracks, and how harmonising can develop the melodic nature of a lead line.

Head over to ACM to find out how you can learn from world-class musicians like Ace.

