Skunk Anansie man and ACM tutor Ace is renowned for his wealth of effects pedals, and in the video above, he guides you through the stompboxes that make up his fully loaded pedalboard .

Filmed at Metropolis Studios, Ace shares a handy introduction to a variety of effects, running through a Marshall JCM900 amp.

