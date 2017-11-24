Learn how to get a great-sounding guitar mix with these quick tracking tips

If you're after a chunky, full-sounding guitar mix, there are a few tricks to get you there fast - and Skunk Anansie guitarist and ACM tutor Ace is here to show ’em to you.

In this video masterclass, filmed at London’s Metropolis studios, Ace covers techniques including chord approaches, choice of pickups and panning, all of which should get your guitars sounding massive.

Head over to ACM to find out how you can learn from world-class musicians like Ace.

