Learn guitar and bass with 3 months of free Fender Play lessons

Prime Day music deals are already surfacing on Amazon and beyond, but this one from Fender is completely free! Fender Play has has an incredible 2020 so far teaching beginner guitarists, bassists and ukulele players. As we reported, more people are taking up the guitar and the online tuition app's user base grew nearly 500%, since April, increasing from 150,000 to 930,000 subscribers. Now Fender Play is extending its three month free offer to benefit even more players.

Click below to claim your 3 months of Fender Play free.

How to get 3 months of Fender Play for FREE

Visit fender.com/play to redeem your code. Once you have redeemed your code you can download the app via Google Play or the App Store and sign into your account. You can also sign into Fender Play via web/desktop.View Deal

No cost. No catch. Just music

“When quarantine began, we invited the world to make some noise with free access to Fender Play," says Fender. "Six months in, the world is louder than ever — and music still has the power to connect us all. So until 2020 is over, our invitation is back, 3 months of free online guitar, bass and ukulele lessons. No cost. No catch. Just music. Let’s play on through to the other side. Play Loud. Play Free. Play On.”

Fender Play is an online learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele that uses multi-genre, instructor-guided video lessons. Designed with bite-sized learning in mind, Fender Play gives beginners everything they need to get playing songs by their favourite artists in minutes.