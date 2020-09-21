‘Leaked standalone Push 3 controller’ image is fake, says Ableton

A number of Ableton fans got rather excited over the weekend when an image of what appeared to be a Push 3 controller appeared online. What’s more, the presence of audio I/O and an SD card slot on the back of this device led some to come to the conclusion that this wasn’t just a controller, but a standalone device in the vein of Native Instruments’ recently-announced Maschine+ .

For those who were getting their hopes up, though, we have bad news: it appears that the image in question is fake. Ableton has confirmed to MusicRadar that it doesn’t recognise it, and that it didn’t release it.

This shouldn’t come as any great surprise: the image has the strong whiff of something that’s been put together in a piece of photo editing software, with the low resolution meaning that it can’t be properly scrutinised.

What’s more, a standalone device wouldn’t really make a lot of sense for Ableton - a software company that’s built its entire brand around a DAW .

We’d say it’s a case of ‘as you were’, then; if there is any actual Ableton news to report in the future, you’ll be the first to know about it.