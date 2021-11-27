Launch your guitar effects potential with over $120 off the Pigtronix Mothership 2 Analog Synthesizer Pedal

Now this is a proper Black Friday guitar deal! A huge 48% off the the Pigtronix Mothership 2 Analog Synthesizer Pedal over at Guitar Center right now, bringing it down to a sweet $129 from $249.99.

Of all the incredible array of effects pedals you can buy, synth pedals offer the greatest potential for creative sounds. Far beyond traditional guitar fare. And this pedal is a great way to get in on the action and take off with new inspiration.

In our review of the Pigtronix Mothership 2 Analog Synthesizer Pedal, we noted how great it was for adding new possibilities to single note riffs and choruses.

The Mothership 2 pedal is a monophonic, three-voice synth and you can choose to have synth sound only or can mix your dry guitar sound in with it if you wish.

Check out some of the excellent sounds below but get in fast with this deal as it's easily one of the best reductions on a pedal we're seen this week.