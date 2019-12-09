LANDR releases a free sample pack inspired by the Pantone Colour Of The Year

What does ‘Classic Blue’ sound like? We’ve got no idea, but auto-mastering maven LANDR has attempted to answer the question by releasing a free sample pack inspired by this hue, which just so happens to be the Pantone Colour Of The Year.

Created in collaboration with Pantone and New York audio branding agency Audio UX, the pack is designed to serve as a “multisensory experience” in support of said colour.

Classic Blue, we’re told, is: “A timeless and enduring blue hue elegant in its simplicity. Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of Classic Blue offers the promise of protection; highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.

“Imprinted in our psyches as a restful color, Classic Blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, instilling calm and confidence and offering refuge. Stimulating us to look beyond the obvious, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue encourages us to expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication.”