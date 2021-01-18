Kurzweil goes beyond the K2 workstations with the mighty K2700

GEAR 2021: The K2700 is an evolution of Kurzweil’s popular K2 series workstations, and appears to pack a whole lot of functionality into its considerable frame.

Powered by an expanded version of the V.A.S.T. (Variable Architecture Synthesis Technology) engine that made its debut in the K2 series, the K2700 offers virtual analogue and FM synthesis, along with organs, pianos and more.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

4.5GB of factory sounds are supplied - that’s more than 1,500 factory programs, 700 multi combinations and 13 instrument categories - and there’s 3.5GB of user sample memory. 256 notes of polyphony is more than five times that of the previous K2 series model.

The K2700 has an 88-note fully-weighted keyboard with aftertouch, along with a 4x4 bank of velocity-sensitive pad triggers, nine sliders, nine knobs and 10 buttons. There’s also a built-in ribbon controller and widescreen colour display, along with a 16-track internal sequencer.

Finally, the K2700 has a built-in USB audio interface - you plug in line, instrument and mic sources via the XLR combo inputs. There are balanced audio outputs, and you can also plug in a class-compliant MIDI controller.

We’re still waiting on a price and release date for the K2700, but you can find further details on the Kurzweil website.