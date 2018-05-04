Kurt Cobain’s Fender Jag-Stang prototype and original drawings up for auction

Kurt Cobain was known for his love of Fender offsets, eventually designing his own hybrid of the Jaguar and the Mustang. Just two prototypes were made, and now one of them is up for auction, accompanied by Cobain’s original design drawings.

Built by Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Larry Brooks, this Fiesta Red-finished model is numbered V069200 on the neckplate, and features a Fender Texas Special single coil, DiMarzio H-3 bridge humbucker, and ‘dynamic’ Mustang-style tailpiece.

The guitar was being packaged up to send to Cobain when news broke of his death; prior to his passing, he had performed live with a Sonic Blue-finished prototype during Nirvana’s European In Utero tour, playing it for the entirety of the band’s last full show at the Tivoli Hall in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

A composite drawing accompanies the guitar, which Kurt titled, “Kurdt Kobain/ Jagstang” and indicated that he wanted “a small headstock,” “very thin neck,” “Jaguar wing style,” “re-shaped right side,” “slimmed left wing,” “mustang single coil,” “double coil hot rail,” and “extended butt.”

Julien’s Auctions is hosting the listing as part of its Music Icons collection, where the guitar is expected to sell for $40,000-$60,000 when the lot ends on 19 May 2018.

